GreenPower Price Reaches $0.0370 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, GreenPower has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenPower has a total market cap of $119.55 million and approximately $24,439.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

GreenPower Coin Trading

