Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

