Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 79,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 941,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

GRFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Grifols by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

