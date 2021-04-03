Growth DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $11.13 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $30.27 or 0.00050741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $72,912.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.19 or 0.00680917 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00071182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 981,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,719 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com.

Growth DeFi Token Trading

