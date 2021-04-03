Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $171,160.00. Insiders acquired 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216 over the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

