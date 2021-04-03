Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,077 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the third quarter worth $165,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

NYSE PHT opened at $9.34 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.