Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MQT opened at $13.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

