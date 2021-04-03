Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 149.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,964 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Rollins by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

