Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

AGZ opened at $117.92 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

