H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,453 shares of company stock worth $2,477,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.