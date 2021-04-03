Hacken Token Reaches One Day Volume of $370,789.00 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 49.2% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $75.11 million and approximately $370,789.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00296178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00091180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00754476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015692 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,067,080 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.