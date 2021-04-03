Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

