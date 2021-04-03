Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.18 ($1.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.13.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.