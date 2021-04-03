HashBX (HBX) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last Week

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $875,264.58 and $53.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00677634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027447 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.