HC Wainwright Boosts Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $120.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARNA. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $4,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after buying an additional 232,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.