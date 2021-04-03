H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up to $36.22

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $38.49. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $15,979,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 316,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 242,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $6,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

