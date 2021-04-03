Head-To-Head Analysis: The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) vs. SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

The Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Restaurant Group and SSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 SSP Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Restaurant Group and SSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Restaurant Group $1.37 billion 0.24 -$51.59 million $0.15 11.00 SSP Group $1.83 billion 1.29 -$478.46 million ($0.87) -6.09

The Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSP Group. SSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Restaurant Group and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 650 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

