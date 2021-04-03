Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce sales of $166.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.30 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $166.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $677.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.90 million to $705.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $693.01 million, with estimates ranging from $682.20 million to $706.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

