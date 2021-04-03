Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $10.04 on Top Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Hedget token can currently be bought for about $10.04 or 0.00016825 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $17.58 million and $1.37 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00075544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00796735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00091241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget.

Hedget Token Trading

