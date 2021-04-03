Hellenic Coin (HNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $353,287.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00004000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $164.60 million and approximately $353,287.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.92 or 0.00351537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000797 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

