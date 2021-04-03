Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €93.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

