Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 393,696 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 159,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hess by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

