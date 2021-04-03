Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Hexcel worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

