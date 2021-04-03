Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HIBRF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Hibernia REIT has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.