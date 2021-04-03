Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HKMPF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 796. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

