Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 119,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 983,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:HZON opened at $10.43 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

