HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.14

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 7856420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

