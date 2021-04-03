Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 252.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

