Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 209.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,648 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Avista by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of Avista stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.