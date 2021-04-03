Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Five9 by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -309.84 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average of $158.95.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

