Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 19,718 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

