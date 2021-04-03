HSBC Lowers Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBDRY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

