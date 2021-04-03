Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 368,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

