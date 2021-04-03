Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$11.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

