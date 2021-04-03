Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.45.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

