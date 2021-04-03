Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 179.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM opened at $412.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.49 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.