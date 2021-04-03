Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $447.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. For 2021, the company expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of around 425,000-475,000 members, suggesting growth of 11-12% year over year. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. The company witnessed higher telehealth visits in 2020 than its earlier years. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75, the midpoint of which indicates a downfall of 15.1% from the 2020 reported figure.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $461.38.

HUM opened at $412.82 on Tuesday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $285.49 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.72 and a 200-day moving average of $406.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

