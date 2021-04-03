Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 19.15 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £75.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

