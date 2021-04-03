Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HYFM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.85. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,089,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

