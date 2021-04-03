HyperExchange Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded 116.2% higher against the dollar. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $122,128.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00074971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00091473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.00748487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

