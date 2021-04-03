IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial upped their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$10.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.45. The stock has a market cap of C$321.40 million and a PE ratio of 21.87.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

