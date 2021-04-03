IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.45

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 11179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

Several research firms have commented on IBG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

Get IBI Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$321.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. Equities analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.