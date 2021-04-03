Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Up 0.8%

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.60 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90). 578,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,428,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.20 ($2.88).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBST. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ibstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.50 ($2.70).

Get Ibstock alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 195.98. The company has a market capitalization of £909.22 million and a PE ratio of -32.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

Ibstock Company Profile (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.