Iconic Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22,941.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $22,941.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00295195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00743499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.