IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $99.50 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

