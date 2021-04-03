IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,779,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

