IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Shares of MCHP opened at $160.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

