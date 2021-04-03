IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $75,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $474.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.52 and a 200-day moving average of $517.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

