IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,680 SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 557.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMTM opened at $168.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.28. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $169.83.

