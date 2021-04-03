Illumina, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.35.

ILMN stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $254.16 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

